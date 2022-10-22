Study shows snacking on almonds can boosts gut health2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 09:52 PM IST
A team of researchers from King's College London investigated the impact of whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes
A study shows that eating a handful of almonds a day can significantly increases the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health.