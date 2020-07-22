Study suggests increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke

In his previous research, Cucullo demonstrated how tobacco smoke can impair a person's respiratory function. From there, it can affect the vascular system and eventually the brain. Because COVID-19 also attacks the respiratory and vascular systems, he and Archie wanted to see if there were any reported cases indicating the virus may also affect the brain and lead to the onset of long-term neurological disorders like ischemic strokes. They also looked for evidence showing smoking and vaping can otherwise worsen the outcomes for COVID-19 patients, which Cucullo said seems to be the case.