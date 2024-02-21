Suffering from heart, brain disorders? Global study links COVID-19 vaccines with 13 medical conditions
The COVID-19 vaccines that emerged as a beacon of hope in the fight against the deadly virus during the pandemic are back in the news again following a new study that has linked the shots to rare brain, heart and blood disorders, Vaccine, a science journal, reported last week.