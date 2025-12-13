Are some types of sugar healthier than others?

By contrast, you would struggle to eat three oranges in one sitting (the number you need for a glass of orange juice), thanks to the fibre of the pulp. It helps that both fructose and glucose are absorbed more slowly when they are consumed with fibre, or alongside protein or fat (cake with nuts, say). All these macronutrients interfere with the sugar’s access to the intestinal wall and also make you feel fuller for longer. Chewing also slows down the speed at which sugars reach the stomach.