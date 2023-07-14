Can aspartame cause cancer? WHO not convinced. This is what it has to say2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:03 AM IST
The sweetener aspartame is a 'possible carcinogen' but is safe to consume in agreed quantities, according to two groups linked to the WHO.
The sweetener aspartame, one of the world's most popular sweeteners used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas, is a ‘possible carcinogen’ but it remains safe to be consumed in agreed quantities, two groups linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday.
