Swiss scientist refined technology used in MRI scans

Dr. Ernst won the 1991 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his contributions in nuclear magnetic resonance, the technology best known today for its use by doctors in MRI scanners, allowing detailed views of the body’s interior. The technology also has applications in analyzing complicated molecules and the ways in which they interact with one another. It provides tools to develop drugs and vaccines or determine the molecular makeup of foods and other items. It can even be used to determine the origins of the olives used to make a particular batch of olive oil.