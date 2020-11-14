Switzerland starts accelerated review of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc has announced that Switzerland has started a rolling review of mRNA-1273, the company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, so that it can give it a speedy approval should the vaccine pass muster in clinical trials. Regulator Swissmedic is already scrutinizing the progress of experimental vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca as well as Pfizer and BioNTech SE in similar rolling reviews.

Rolling reviews allow drug companies to submit applications for COVID-19 medicinal products before development work is concluded and prior to the availability of complete supporting documentation.

US drugmaker Moderna said this week that it has enough data for a first interim analysis of its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes that initial results will be released soon.

Interim trial data from Pfizer and BioNTech released on Monday indicated that its vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective.

“We appreciate the collaboration we have had to date with Swissmedic to address this ongoing public health emergency," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are pleased with the encouraging Phase 1 interim analysis of mRNA-1273 in the older adult population, which we recently published together with the NIH. We look forward to our expected first review of our interim efficacy data from our Phase 3 data." (With Agency Inputs)

