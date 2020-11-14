Switzerland starts accelerated review of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

“We appreciate the collaboration we have had to date with Swissmedic to address this ongoing public health emergency," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are pleased with the encouraging Phase 1 interim analysis of mRNA-1273 in the older adult population, which we recently published together with the NIH. We look forward to our expected first review of our interim efficacy data from our Phase 3 data." (With Agency Inputs)