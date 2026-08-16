Swollen ankles, cold feet, numbness? Doctor lists 7 leg signs that may reveal hidden heart trouble

Many people neglect their legs. Legs do more than help you walk, stand and stay active. Yet legs often reveal clues about heart health and blood circulation. Pain or swelling may arise from long hours of standing, travelling, exercise or minor injuries.

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Persistent or unexplained changes, however, should be reported to the doctor without delay. Swollen legs can signal reduced heart function, while leg pain during walking may point to narrowed arteries and poor blood flow.

Dr Punya Pratap, Consultant Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, explains how changes in the legs may be linked to cardiovascular problems, symptoms to watch for and management tips.

What warning signs do your legs give? Dr Pratap says, “The heart and blood vessels work together to deliver oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, including the legs. If the pumping function or blood supply falters, patients may notice swelling around ankles and feet, heaviness, tiredness or breathlessness, linked to heart issues."

He adds, “Excruciating pain and cramping in the calf while walking that may ease with rest may indicate peripheral artery disease. These symptoms do not necessarily mean heart disease, but they should never be ignored."

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Do swollen legs signal heart problem? Dr Pratap explains, “Leg swelling, often around ankles and feet, occurs when fluid builds up in tissues. It may be linked to heart inefficiency, pressure in the veins or fluid retention in the lower limbs. Swelling can also stem from kidney or liver problems, certain medications, or prolonged sitting or standing. Don’t assume it is always heart disease—seek medical evaluation to identify the cause.”

He cautions, “Recurring swelling that worsens, disrupts daily life or accompanies breathlessness, tiredness, rapid weight gain or difficulty lying flat requires urgent medical attention."

What symptoms should not be ignored? Constant swelling in the feet or ankles

Leg pain or cramps while walking that improve with rest

Cold feet or unusually cool legs

Changes in skin colour, such as pale or bluish skin

Numbness or weakness in the legs

Slow-healing wounds or sores on the feet

Sudden swelling or pain in one leg Who needs to stay vigilant? People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, a history of smoking, or a family history should closely monitor changes in their legs.

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How can you keep legs and heart healthy? Dr Pratap advises, “Healthy legs and a healthy heart are connected through circulation. Don’t wait for severe symptoms—consult a doctor promptly. Exercise 30–45 minutes daily, maintain a healthy weight, manage blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol with prescribed medication, quit smoking and alcohol, eat a balanced diet, and schedule regular check‑ups. If pain, swelling, or sudden changes occur, follow medical guidance rather than self‑treat.”