Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach shares 3 signs of dehydration; reveals the ‘secret’ code to water needs

Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh recently shared 3 signs of dehydration. He revealed the ‘secret’ code to water needs of every individual that differs from person to person.

The fitness trainer who claims to help busy professionals in losing 5 to 10 kilograms of fat in 90 days said that the first sign of dehydration is fatigue all the time. Siddhartha, who boasts over 1 lakh followers, in a video message said, “Even with enough sleep, you wake up in the morning and feel you've just run a marathon. Dehydration lowers blood volume, making your heart and muscled work harder leaving you drained." According to Siddhartha, the second sign of dehydration is “dry and dull skin.” He further notes, “The body is 70% water and lack of water can make the skin look tired flaky and even flat.” The third sign of dehydration is dark urine."Our body starts conserving water when we don't give it enough water, so if your urine is dark yellow and you are going to the bathroom less than 4-6 times you are definitely under hydrated.

How much water you need in a day? Besides revealing the signs of dehydration, he answered the most important question about the required quantity of water intake per day. Snubbing the myth of 8 glasses of water in a day, he suggested that a human body needs “30–35 ml per kg of body weight.”

Elaborating with an example, he said that an individual, who weighs 70 kg should consume at least 2.1–2.5 litters of water in a day.

The post concludes with the statement, “Simplified rule of thumb: 2–3 liters/day for most adults. Add 500–1000 ml per hour of training (more if in hot/humid conditions).”