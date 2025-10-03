Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach shares 3 signs of dehydration; reveals the ‘secret’ code to water needs

Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh recently shared 3 signs of dehydration. He revealed the ‘secret’ code to water needs of every individual that differs from person to person.
Describing the importance of staying hydrated, Siddhartha Singh in a post on Instagram on October 2 provided 3 signs of dehydration.
Besides revealing the signs of dehydration, he answered the most important question about the required quantity of water intake per day. Snubbing the myth of 8 glasses of water in a day, he suggested that a human body needs “30–35 ml per kg of body weight.”
Elaborating with an example, he said that an individual, who weighs 70 kg should consume at least 2.1–2.5 litters of water in a day.
The post concludes with the statement, “Simplified rule of thumb: 2–3 liters/day for most adults. Add 500–1000 ml per hour of training (more if in hot/humid conditions).”
In another video on his Instagram handle, Tamannaah Bhatia reveals that she wakes up at 4:30 AM every day to work out and doesn't go to sleep after that. ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ actor, who has known Siddhartha Singh for the past 10-12 years, claimed that she spends 8 to 12 hours working during the day. Discussing the mantra to fitness, Tamannaah Bhatia emphasised the importance of workouts in addition to diet.