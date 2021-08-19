Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lag in jabs for 45+ age group

The number of weekly deaths due to covid-19 hovered around 3,500 in August. In the first week, India reported 3,834 deaths. In the second, it decreased by 11.7% to 3,383. This week it is down by 0.6% to 3,361. Among states, Maharashtra continues to report the most number of deaths. After registering a 34% drop in deaths last week, it again went up by 10% this week, led by districts of Raigarh, Palgarh and Thane. Raigarh and Palghar saw a four-fold increase in deaths in the last week from 25 and 13 to 106 and 54, respectively. Thane saw a three-fold increase, registering 121 deaths in the last seven days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}