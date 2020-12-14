Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 2,000 Amma mini-clinics for COVID-19 testing

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 2,000 Amma mini-clinics for COVID-19 testing1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
'I appeal to the people to co-operate with government efforts and help us eradicate COVID-19,' Tamil Nadu Deputy CM, O Panneerselvam said
CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Amma 2,000 mini-clinics for COVID-19 testing at an event in Royapuram, Chennai.
"Two thousand mini-clinics have been opened simultaneously all over Tamil Nadu," the chief minister said.
While addressing the gathering, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM, O Panneerselvam, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated our government's efforts in controlling coronavirus. We have conducted a home-to-home campaign to trace the spread of COVID-19. The deadly virus is under control in Chennai."
"We have achieved a milestone in the history of Tamil Nadu by inaugurating these mini-clinics today. I appeal to the people to co-operate with government efforts and help us eradicate COVID-19," he added.
On December 13, Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of total cases to 7,98,888, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.
