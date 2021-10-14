Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand lag in vaccinating 45+ age group

The country had prioritized 45+ population because the severity of the infection tends to be higher in this age group. Vaccination brings down chances of hospitalisation and death. A recent study by Public Health England showed that even against the Delta variant, Covishield's efficacy was 33% with a single dose and 60% with both doses. India doesn't publish the first and second dose break-ups by age groups. However, assuming that the 430 million doses given to this age group covered the first dose for all 345 million people over 45, it would mean 75% haven't received their second jabs yet.