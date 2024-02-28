Tata Institute comes up with a ₹100 drug to prevent cancer recurrence; doctors to start human trials soon
Researchers at the Tata Institute in Mumbai say they've developed a tablet aimed at preventing cancer recurrence. After 10 years of research, they believe that the drug will help prevent cancer from recurring in patients for a second time
