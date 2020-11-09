Tata Medical launches Feluda covid-19 test under brand ‘Check’

NEW DELHI : Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd on Monday launched its covid-19 test under the brand ‘Check’. The paper based test is powered by the Feluda technology it developed along with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s constituent lab, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology ( CSIR-IGIB ).

The TataMD Check test kits will be manufactured at the company’s facility near Chennai, which currently has a capacity of producing 1 million kits in a month, Tata Medical said in a statement.

“Our collaboration with R&D institutions will continue to be a critical part of our strategy to introduce new diagnostic technologies like CRISPR, and develop R&D-led healthcare solutions for consumers for COVID and other infectious diseases," Tata Medical chief executive officer Girish Krishnamurthy said in the statement.

The test kit has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research and Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani and will be available through diagnostic centres and hospitals across India shortly, the company said.

TataMD is also typing up with leading diagnostic chains, hospitals, healthcare centres to enhance the adoption of these tests apart from partnering with Government agencies.

The fledgling Tata company, however, did not provide details on the pricing. A source in the know said that the pricing will be decided after discussion CSIR-IGIB and other stakeholders.

An indigenous invention of the CSIR-IGIB, the test kit is the world’s first viral diagnostic kit based on FELUDA CRISPR Cas-9 platform, which is a paper strip-based test with an image-based visual result read out.

FELUDA stands for FNCAS9 Editor-Limited Uniform Detection Assay, and uses a CRISPR-cas9 based system, which is considered more accurate in detecting the virus. The CRISPR-cas9 is a genome-editing tool whose discovery won the Nobel Prize for chemistry this year, and though it was initially conceived to treat sickle-cell disease, in the FELUDA the cas9 enzyme, it is used to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-COV2.

The benefits of the test kit over existing tests is that it has a fast reaction time of 45-50 minutes in the laboratory and can provide results just 75 minutes after a RNA sample is extracted from a swab or saliva sample. This is much faster than RT-PCR test, which is considered the gold standard for covid-19 testing. Also, the test is expected to be much more accurate than existing rapid antigen tests, which provide results in about an hour but are very inaccurate compared to RT-PCR.

