In a recent Instagram post, National Geographic emphasises tea's health benefits and potential for longevity. However, coffee drinkers humorously reject the notion, asserting that lifestyle choices are the true factors influencing lifespan.

"Why tea drinkers live longer," says National Geographic's latest Instagram post. The iconic TV network has 280 million followers on the social media platform.

“If you're a coffee drinker, it may be time to switch over... Second only to water in global popularity, tea is celebrated for its calming effect—but it's also packed with antioxidants and compounds that boost your health, focus, and longevity," wrote Nat Geo while sharing the post.

"Send this to your coffee obsessed friend," Nat Geo added in the comment section.

Given the massive popularity of the Instagram account, the post quickly grabbed eyeballs. Social media users, however, refused to accept the logic. Coffee lovers posted some hilarious comments. Take a look.

“You think I want to live longer? In this hellscape? WITHOUT COFFEE?" asked one coffee lover.

"Nice try the british," quipped another user.

“Leave my coffee alone!" exclaimed one user while another called it “tea propaganda".

“Longer does not mean better," wrote one user. “Wait until you hear about the microplastics in your tea bags," wrote another.

"An average Indian drink 2-3 cups of tea daily. I would guess so much for anyone in the world. Either tea or coffee. It is how active you are and lifestyle which defines how much longer anyone would live," remarked another.

In a detailed article, National Geographic explained why tea is great for health. From its ability to improve focus and help stress relief to its great hydration and disease-fighting compounds, tea has it all.

Drinking tea helps control blood sugar, reduces belly fat and boosts fat burning during exercise. That is why it’s popular with health-conscious people, Nat Geo says.

Clarification for Indian tea lovers As National Geographic advocates drinking tea, one must remember that it refers to black tea. Most Indians who drink tea consume milk tea, mostly with added sugar.

Milk tea can be healthy if made properly and consumed in moderation. It provides nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. However, its antioxidants may also lead to digestive issues, heartburn and weight gain.

The same goes for coffee. It is considered healthy without milk and sugar.