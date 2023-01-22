Team Biotech developed world’s first Intranasal vaccine for Covid: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- The minister said that the Department of Biotechnology, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance had made the major contribution in developing the world's first intranasal vaccine for covid through Bharat Biotech
NEW DELHI : Team Biotech developed the world’s first Nasal Vaccine, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.
