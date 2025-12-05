12K steps trend is taking over Instagram: Orthopaedician discusses benefits, risks and precautions

For a long time, walking was overlooked, incorporated merely as a warm-up in people's fitness routines. However, social media trends, such as the 12,000-step challenge, reflect a new approach to staying healthy. People are now celebrating the true value of functional fitness. Walking is an exercise that requires no mastery in technique, no fitness trainer, and no specific equipment. Yet, it provides profound health benefits. These benefits range from improved blood circulation to better posture and joint lubrication.

In simple terms, walking is one of the closest universal prescriptions we have for better bone and joint health.

Dr Abhishek Samuel, MS (Ortho) – Advisor, Orthopaedic & Mobility Aids Division at Leeford Healthcare Ltd, calls walking one of the simplest yet most powerful exercises for improving overall health. Dr Samuel, however, warns against suddenly and competitively jumping into high-step challenges. This approach can carry risks without proper pacing and precaution. Sustainable movement, not viral targets, should remain the ultimate fitness goal.

Benefits Walking 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, regardless of age or gender, enhances cardiovascular endurance. Beyond weight loss, brisk walking activates large muscle groups in the legs, glutes, and core. This activation leads to improved overall spine alignment and reduced lower back stress.

Apart from physical gains, walking greatly benefits mental well-being, an often-overlooked aspect of health. Many young adults today face mental pressures and signs of depression due to long work hours and sedentary lifestyles. Daily walking helps them follow a rhythmic movement. This stimulates the release of endorphins, lowers cortisol, and ultimately improves sleep quality.

Risk Factors Competitive fitness trends, however, carry their own risks when approached without an expert's advice. We must remember that the human musculoskeletal system is designed to resist sudden shock, even though it is accustomed to repetitive stress.

When a healthy young adult suddenly decides to hit a challenge like 12,000 steps a day overnight, their joints, tendons, or ligaments may not be prepared for the pressure. This abrupt increase in steps can result in issues such as hip discomfort, knee strain, or conditions like plantar fasciitis.

Precautions First, anyone taking up such challenges must realise that progression and pacing are vital pillars for a strong, healthy body. Simple precautions can reduce strain. For instance, avoid walking on hard, uneven surfaces. Instead, opt for mixed terrains such as grass, soft trails, or tracks; this also improves balance and coordination.

Those already coping with existing knee, ankle, or back conditions should always consult a doctor. "Personally, if you ask me, is walking 12,000 steps everyone’s need to stay healthy and fit? I would say no," the doctor states, adding that “the goal should be sustainable movement.”

For someone who is sedentary, even 5,000-6,000 steps can be a great start, provided it is done consistently and is part of their daily mobility routine. People often overlook that joint health depends on consistent synovial fluid circulation, the fluid crucial for the proper function and long-term health of articular cartilage, and not just viral step counts.

While conscious lifestyle changes and small precautionary measures play a vital role in long-term walking benefits, mobility and orthopaedic aids are often misunderstood. These solutions are equally crucial for maintaining flexibility.

Even health-conscious fitness enthusiasts who cover 12,000 steps daily can use these aids as supportive tools. They help prevent serious injuries and long-term risks associated with osteoporosis.

Supportive belts and wraps, for example, stabilise the spine. They reduce undue stress on the lumbar and cervical regions during brisk walking or physical exertion. Knee caps and wraps improve stability, reduce swelling, and manage pain by enhancing blood circulation, which is especially helpful for patients with chronic knee issues. Similarly, Ankle Wraps are instrumental in stabilising weak or injured ankles. They also play a vital role in maintaining strong ankle health and support faster recovery from minor sprains that can occur during walking.

