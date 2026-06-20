The 24-hour leftover rule: How long can refrigerated food stay safe?

Long working hours and increased demand for meal preparation made leftovers a natural component of our eating habits today. While refrigerators do help preserve food and reduce waste, a common misconception is that stored food will last forever as long as it is kept cold. However, incorrect storage, untimely refrigeration and repeated reheating create an environment for bacteria to grow, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.
It is crucial to know the limits of how long food can be stored safely, as well as handling practises, to ensure that the food supplied does not deteriorate in quality and make us ill. Having an idea about when leftovers should be eaten—or thrown out—could make a big difference.
Sandhya Singh, Head and Chief Clinical Dietitian at Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, discusses the basic rules to follow and the precautions one must take.
The safety of a refrigerator comes from its assumed ability to kill bacteria. It does so through cold temperatures that merely slow down bacterial reproduction.
Singh says, “The temperature range between 4 °C and 60°C is where harmful bacteria multiply, and this is often referred to as the ‘danger zone’." Pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria thrive in conditions where the appliance’s overall temperature rises. Such a rise occurs when cooked food is left on the kitchen counter for more than two hours or when warm food is placed directly into the fridge.
The 24-hour rule is important when dry foods are considered. This type of food can last in cold storage for up to three days and often has a strict 24-hour window of consumption for safety reasons. Examples of these foods, according to Singh, are:
Reheating a large pot of curry, consuming only a little, and storing the rest again can lead to health issues. Each heating and cooling cycle keeps food in the danger zone (4 °C–60 °C), where dormant bacteria multiply rapidly. The risk can be reduced by reheating only the portion you plan to eat immediately until it is steaming hot throughout. Leftovers should not be reheated more than once.
Maintaining discipline within the kitchen through daily habits can prevent food-borne pathogens from entering the digestive system.
What enters our body must be regulated and freshly prepared to avoid any further complications. When you rely on leftovers, ensure they are stored properly and consumed within 24 hours.
(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)
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