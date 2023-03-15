The American diet has a sandwich problem

The processed meats—roast beef, ham, the bacon in your BLT—you find at the deli counter or in packages at the grocery store areloaded with sodium and preservatives, says Tufts’ Dr. Mozaffarian. Each serving a day of processed meat is associated with a 42% increased risk of heart disease and a 19% increased risk of diabetes, according to a review of research co-authored by Dr. Mozaffarian and published in the journal Circulation in 2010. More recent research has found similar results. Eating processed meats has also been linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancer.