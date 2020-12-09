The best herd immunity money can buy

The best herd immunity money can buy4 min read . 09 Dec 2020
Paying people to get the Covid-19 shot may be the way to overcome skepticism about the vaccine.
How much would the government have to pay you to take the Covid-19 vaccine?
For most of us, it’s a silly question. Recent polls show that around 60% of Americans plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible and need no monetary incentive to do so. The problem is that a 60% vaccination rate may not do the trick. Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that to keep the virus from finding new hosts, social distancing should continue until 75% to 80% of the population is vaccinated.
