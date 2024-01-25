The Cancer That Doctors Don’t Want to Call Cancer

When is cancer not cancer?
It’s an unexpected question that has stirred the world of cancer treatment in recent years, most notably now with prostate cancer. A growing number of doctors are advocating what might seem like an unusual position: That low-grade prostate cancers that grow very slowly or not at all shouldn’t be called cancer or carcinoma.
The reason, they say, is that those words scare men, their families and sometimes even their doctors into seeking more aggressive treatment than patients need—leaving men with debilitating side effects—rather than pursuing a carefully monitored wait-and-see approach.
A name change wouldn’t be unprecedented. Certain other forms of thyroid, cervical and bladder cancers have been reclassified, sometimes partly to avoid scaring people about cancers that are unlikely to spread.
“The word ‘cancer’ engenders so much anxiety and fear," says Dr. Laura Esserman, a professor of surgery and radiology at the University of California, San Francisco and director of its Breast Care Center, who is advocating for a type of lower-risk breast cancer to be renamed. “Patients think if I don’t do something tomorrow, this is going to kill me. In fact, that’s not true."
Catching cancer early
As screening has become more sensitive and widespread, more cancer is being detected and diagnosed at the earliest stages. Some of these cancers may recede and might not pose a significant health risk if monitored regularly, say some doctors.
Decades ago, doctors would often find cancer at more advanced stages, when it was more likely to be fatal, says Esserman. But now screenings can find “a reservoir of disease that is less aggressive and some of it may even go away on its own."
“Everyone thinks early detection saves lives but it’s a little more complicated than that," she says.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among men in the U.S. and the second-most deadly. It is categorized into “grade groups," from 1 to 5, with 5 the highest-risk. The lowest-risk cancers, referred to as grade group 1, represent roughly one-quarter of men diagnosed with prostate cancer, says Dr. Scott Eggener, a professor of surgery and urologic oncologist at the University of Chicago.
Medical responses to a prostate cancer diagnosis can range from active surveillance, when men are closely monitored with regular tests, to radiation or surgery. A prostatectomy, or surgery to remove part or all of the prostate gland, is the most aggressive treatment, whose potential complications include urinary and sexual dysfunction. Potential side effects of radiation include urinary, erectile and bowel dysfunction.
Doctors typically recommend active surveillance for low-risk cancers, whereas treatments for moderate and high-risk cancers usually include surgery or radiation. Studies show that about 60% of men with grade group 1 prostate cancer opt for active surveillance, says Eggener. The remainder choose more aggressive treatment, typically surgery or radiation.
Careful monitoring
There is mounting evidence that careful monitoring is an effective way to manage low-grade prostate cancers, says Dr. Michael Zelefsky, vice chair and professor of radiation oncology at NYU Langone Health in New York.
One study took 1,600 men with low-risk prostate cancer in the U.K. and randomly assigned them to get surgery, radiation or active surveillance. Fifteen years later, the researchers found that mortality rates for all the men were low, and similar for each group no matter which approach they took, according to the study which was published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“For lower-risk, less-aggressive disease, the longevity even at 15 years was pretty comparable between all of them," says Zelefsky, who wasn’t involved in the study.
Some grade group 1 prostate cancers do develop into more aggressive types of cancer, so it’s important to monitor the condition if you don’t initially opt for surgery or radiation, notes Dr. Matthew Cooperberg, a professor of urology at University of California, San Francisco who is part of the group pushing for the name change.
Dr. David Penson, professor and chair of the urology department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says about one in five of his patients with low-grade prostate cancer will insist on surgery or radiation, no matter what he advises.
“They look at me and say, ‘I have cancer, it has to be treated.’"
With a different name, such as a premalignant lesion, patients would be alerted that it’s not a completely normal or benign condition but they wouldn’t be scared by the word “cancer."
“If you make that sort of nomenclature change, people may be more open to the idea of accepting active surveillance," he says.
Sticking with ‘cancer’
Some doctors think the low-grade cancers should still be called cancer.
Biopsy samples aren’t always accurate, notes Dr. Samson W. Fine, an attending urologic pathologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Because biopsies include a relatively small number of cells, they can be difficult for pathologists to classify. About 20% to 35% of grade group 1 cancers in men who go on to have surgery end up being higher-grade cancers, says Fine.
In addition, patients may be less likely to show up for active surveillance without the “cancer" diagnosis, says Dr. Adam Kibel, chair of the urology department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
About 40% to 60% of men have poor follow-up with active surveillance when you tell them they have a form of cancer that doesn’t cause harm, Kibel says. “What’s going to happen when we say they don’t have prostate cancer?" he says. “I think it’s going to go up."
He also worries that insurance providers may stop paying for tests used in active surveillance, like MRI tests.
Dr. William L. Dahut, chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society, says rather than changing the name of low-grade cancers, he would prefer that doctors educate patients and their families about the merit of active surveillance and understanding what low-grade cancer is.
“As a practicing oncologist I often saw familial pressure on men to undergo treatment," says Dahut. “‘Just go ahead and get it done, I want you alive.’ So I think that becomes difficult."
