The Danger of Relying on Anti-Anxiety Drugs
SummaryPrescription medications like Klonopin and Xanax can instantly bring physical calm, but reclaiming freedom from anxiety requires facing your fears rather than masking them.
One of my clients, Cameron, told me he always kept a low dose of the medication Klonopin on hand after he’d suffered a panic attack on a flight. It also helped when he was feeling on edge and stressed about his job in sales. Cameron explained that just knowing the pill bottle was in his bag was comforting, especially if he was anticipating a meeting he felt unprepared for or started to feel his heart fluttering.