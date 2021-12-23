The dangerous failure to stop tainted remdesivir

In the adverse-event reports he filled out, Kumar listed four patients as recovered, but didn’t record the same about a 39-year-old male, who broke into shivers after the injection. Kumar says that he and his colleagues didn’t always know how their patients eventually fared, especially when they were transferred from the ward due to deteriorating health. “If SPO2 dropped below 70% or so (after remdesivir), we would admit them to the intensive care unit. After that, the patient could be shifted to other wards, and we didn’t really have an idea of what happened to them," he told Mint.