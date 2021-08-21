The Delta variant, Covid-19 symptoms and vaccine efficacy: What to know

Two doses of the mRNA vaccines are needed, researchers say, because neutralizing antibodies don’t work as well after just one dose and the body needs a higher level of antibodies given the presence of mutations. Also, the greater levels of neutralizing antibodies triggered by the two doses create a stronger immune response, virologists say. A second dose boosts the numbers of T-cells, which hunt down infected cells and destroy them, and memory B-cells, which circulate in the blood and help churn out antibodies upon detecting a virus.