The economics of thinness (Ozempic edition)

People clamour to get on weight-loss drugs for aesthetic reasons, as well as owing to health concerns. This is not mere vanity. Evidence of discrimination against fat people is widespread. In Sweden and Mexico, where including a photograph with a CV is common, researchers manipulated images to make identical fictitious job applicants seem fatter or obese. They found that they were significantly less likely to be offered interviews. Petter Lundborg of Lund University and John Cawley of Cornell University have compared the wages of thin and fat women, adjusted for education, experience and other factors, in Europe and America respectively, and found that women with obese bmis earn around 10% less than their peers. The implication of this is stark: for an obese woman earning, say, $80,000 the impact of getting on Ozempic could be more economically consequential than any eventual savings she might make on her health bills.