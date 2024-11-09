The expanding fitness options for pregnant women
Olivia Rockeman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Nov 2024, 06:28 PM IST
SummaryDoctors recommend more intense and more varied workouts, with an aim of 150 minutes of physical activity a week.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For more women, working out while pregnant now just feels like working out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less