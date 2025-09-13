The genetic answer to rare diseases

About one-third of babies in neonatal intensive-care units have a genetic disorder, but very few of them receive a genetic test. Many of them have mutations that could be identified by GeneDx’s screening and benefit from prompt treatment. Its genome-sequencing is being used in a large-scale study backed by the New York State Health Department, in which every baby born in the New York Presbyterian hospital system is eligible to participate. Babies are screened for more than 450 “clinically actionable conditions"—those that could benefit from immediate interventions. That could mean a ketogenic diet, a beta blocker or another FDA-approved therapy, among other things.