The health risks of getting Covid-19 a second (or third) time

The health risks of getting Covid-19 a second (or third) time4 min read . 05:12 PM IST
New research details risks of reinfection as more-infectious Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus circulate
New research details risks of reinfection as more-infectious Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus circulate
Covid-19 reinfections can bring some new risks of serious medical problems, hospitalization and death, a new study has found.
Covid-19 reinfections can bring some new risks of serious medical problems, hospitalization and death, a new study has found.
Protection provided by vaccines and prior infection has greatly improved Covid outcomes since the pandemic’s early days, and reinfections are typically less severe than initial ones. Yet each new infection carries a risk of medical problems, including hospitalization, death and long Covid, according to preliminary data from a study of patients in the Veterans Affairs health system.
Protection provided by vaccines and prior infection has greatly improved Covid outcomes since the pandemic’s early days, and reinfections are typically less severe than initial ones. Yet each new infection carries a risk of medical problems, including hospitalization, death and long Covid, according to preliminary data from a study of patients in the Veterans Affairs health system.
This is a timely finding, doctors say, as more-infectious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 proliferate and are expected to make reinfections more common.
The VA research is the first to look at reinfections in a significant way, says Eric J. Topol, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, a biomedical research facility in La Jolla, Calif. “These are really large samples and they have good statisticians," he adds.
Covid reinfections may deal a less-harsh blow than initial ones, but each infection creates some new opportunity for the virus to damage your body, the study found. So over time, your cumulative risk of developing problems rises with each infection.
The risk of developing medical issues such as lung and heart problems is most acute in the first 30 days after an infection. Those risks remain elevated for up to six months for most conditions and increase with each subsequent infection. For instance, out of 100 people with a reinfection and 100 who had only one infection, five more people with reinfection developed a lung or respiratory issue or heart problem within a six-month period.
“Reinfection may be milder but it still adds risk," says Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who led the study.
The researchers compared the electronic health records of three groups of people:more than 257,000 people with one confirmed Covid-19 infection; more than 38,900 people with two or more infections; and a control group of more than 5.3 million who didn’t have a Covid-19 infection. The majority of those with reinfections—92%—had two infections. The study hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed and is under review for publication.
One caveat of the VA study is that their patients are older and tend to have multiple comorbidities, says Amesh A. Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, who wasn’t involved with the VA study. For instance, an otherwise healthy 18-year-old “is not likely to significantly add to their risk" in the same way as an older person with underlying health problems, says Dr. Adalja.
And VA patients who went to the doctor for a reinfection are also more likely to have had more symptoms than those who don’t seek medical care and aren’t captured in the study, Dr. Adalja notes.
Still, “it’s better not to get reinfected than to be reinfected," he says. “Reinfections are not something you want to have, even though they’re likely going to be ubiquitous."
With the more contagious and immune-evading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, reinfections matter because they will become more common, according to Dr. Topol.
“We’re headed into the worst zone of reinfection that we’ve seen since the pandemic began," Dr. Topol says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t track reinfections. New data from the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics found that the risk of getting reinfected with Covid-19 was seven times higher when Omicron variants were circulating compared with when Delta was the predominant strain.
The ONS, looking at the period between July 2020 and June 2022, also found that younger people were more likely to get Covid again, as were unvaccinated people.
The VA study didn’t look at the comparative severity of reinfections. Other research has found that the severity of reinfections is much lower when compared with a first Covid-19 infection, says Laith Abu-Raddad, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, who researches Covid-19 reinfections in Qatar.
The VA research sheds light on the ways repeated cases of Covid can pose health risks, Dr. Abu-Raddad says. “The more infections we get, the more damage is going to happen and the more likely we will have long Covid," says Dr. Abu-Raddad of the VA research.
Doctors don’t yet know exactly how reinfections affect the body. Immunity from prior infection or a vaccine can reduce the severity of Covid because the immune system is familiar with the virus and can handle it better the second or third time.
But if a first Covid-19 infection weakens the immune system and one or more organs—causing problems that might not be noticeable at first—subsequent infections may further damage those organs so that problems do become noticeable.
“When those people get reinfected they manifest with disease," Dr. Al-Aly says of the second group. Different people may experience reinfections in different ways.