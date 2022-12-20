The link between long covid and severe liver injury and stiffness explained

According to Dr. Akash Shukla,Director and Consultant in Department, Hepatology at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, covid virus has a special affinity to the cholangiocytes, cells which line the bile duct within and outside the liver. Additionally, liver being the largest immune organ of the body is the target of antigen-antibody complexes following covid infection. Therefore, covid, tends to affect the liver in over half of the cases. Most often, this liver affection is asymptomatic and is diagnosed by transient elevation of liver enzymes like SGOT & SGPT. However, occasionally the liver injury is more severe and can cause acute hepatitis and manifest as jaundice. Those patients who have pre-existing liver disease especially cirrhosis have a risk of development of worsening of liver disease with covid infection.