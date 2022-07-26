The many infirmities of drugs and medical devices bill

The bill does not address a central problem with India’s control of drugs standards. This is scattered across the states and the Centre, with non-uniform standards and qualifications for personnel. This must change. The present situation, in which the Drugs Controller can be an officer from the police service or the revenue service must change. It is not enough to specify a medical degree as an eligibility criterion for being a regulator, either. The requisite experience in research and manufacturing must be brought together in the regulatory body, drawing on various streams of relevant expertise. Nor can drugs standards be left to differential standards and assessment norms in different states. This must be centralised and strictly enforced.

