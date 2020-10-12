Is India ready to deliver a vaccine to a billion people?

Even when India manufacturers a majority of the global vaccines, reaching the last mile — the villages — would be quite a task. India has 80,000 cold storage units that are used for vaccination supplies today. To vaccinate 250 million people, the country would need 10 times more this number, an executive from an Indian vaccine manufacturer who did not want to be identified, estimated. Depending on the technology platform, storing a covid vaccine may require temperatures ranging from an extreme of -70 degrees centigrade to eight degrees centigrade. Today, India has no capability of storing at -70°C, the executive said. The oral polio vaccine is stored at about -20°C. The central and state governments, therefore, need to bridge the storage gap over the next six months. The private sector will be roped in. Logistics companies Mint spoke to said they are preparing for a daunting 2021.