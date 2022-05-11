The mystery of an unknown bug, sick kids

Could a rise in cases of hepatitis in children with no known cause also be reported from India? It is possible that there already are cases that have gone undetected since the presence of the known viruses that cause hepatitis have to be ruled out to fit the definition. It is easier to detect new cases of hepatitis (of no known cause) when the total number of cases every year is low, which may explain why cases were originally noticed in the UK and the US. However, a common thread in all the cases (apart from the lack of a known cause) is the severity of liver damage in otherwise healthy children. Now that a probable case definition has been provided by WHO, it certainly is possible that cases will be detected in India.