The mystery of missing CDSCO scrutiny10 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 08:47 PM IST
How CDSCO’s oversight, which keeps Indian vaccines safe, was completely absent in the production of the KFD vaccine
BENGAURU : The story of how the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Karnataka drugs control department (KDCD) together allowed the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) vaccine to be manufactured with almost no oversight, for years, is one of incompetence, miscommunication and plain negligence.