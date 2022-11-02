The mystery of missing CDSCO scrutiny

In August 2019, a 12-year old girl collapsed within minutes of receiving the KFD vaccine in the Chikmagaluru district of Karnataka. She had to be rushed to the hospital, where she also developed rashes all over the body. She recovered fully within a day, as per the report on the adverse event filed by the Chikmagaluru medical officer. Mint learnt that the quality of this batch was never tested in response to the incident, either by IAHVB or VDL. And since CDL Kasauli was not aware of the existence of the vaccine, independent testing was impossible.