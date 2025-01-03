The mystery of what’s causing young people’s cancer leads to the gut
Brianna Abbott , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 03 Jan 2025, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryDoctors are investigating bacteria and contaminants such as microplastics connected to cancer.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Researchers have identified a focal point for the forces they suspect of driving up cancer cases in young people: the gut. They are searching people’s bodies and childhood histories for culprits.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less