The next steps in India’s mammoth vaccination drive

The Centre has directed all the states and Union territories to strive for 100% vaccination for all the eligible age groups. States have been asked to particularly focus on those left out in the earlier phases and those who are yet to get the second dose. On Monday, Mint reported that 50-60 million people are yet to receive their second dose of Covishield. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization has recommended reducing the time between two Covishield doses to 8-16 weeks from 12-16 weeks at present. This is expected to encourage more people to return for their second dose.