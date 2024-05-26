The problem with behavioral nudges
Evan Polman , Sam J. Maglio , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 May 2024, 06:23 PM IST
SummaryThe benefits of steering people toward making better decisions has become conventional wisdom. But the evidence suggests it doesn’t work quite as well as we hoped.
The concept of nudging has become popular in the past few years—using psychological tactics to subtly steer people toward making better decisions that are aligned with their own interests or societal goals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less