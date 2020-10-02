The race for covid-19 vaccine: Why this month is critical

“As much as our president would like to, we’re not going to have a vaccine before the election," said Cowen analyst Yaron Werber. Pfizer management is “messaging that they are very confident in a positive readout," and betting that theirs is at least 60% effective, ahead of the FDA’s 50% bar for approval, Werber said. As do many others on Wall Street, he expects the U.S. will have a vaccine on an emergency basis before yearend.