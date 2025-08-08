The race to find a measles treatment as infections surge
Dominique Mosbergen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Aug 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Summary
The measles vaccine was so effective that the disease was considered eliminated in the U.S., but a resurgence of outbreaks is spurring a need for drugs.
As a record number of people in the U.S. are sickened with measles, researchers are resurrecting the search for something long-deemed redundant: treatments for the viral disease.
