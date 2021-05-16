The science behind increasing gap between Covishield doses

NTAGI chairperson N.K. Arora said that the interval was changed following three sets of real-world data from the UK which showed that the vaccine was 65-88% effective if the interval was three months or more. The data he was referring to was published in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal run by the British Medical Association. The data from a large surveillance study conducted by the University of Oxford, along with the UK government, showed that infections fell by 65% after the first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, and researchers also found no evidence that the two vaccines differed in their ability to reduce infection rates. More importantly, the study was conducted between 1 December and 3 April, when the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in UK, was dominant.