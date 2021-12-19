The science behind Omicron’s rapid spread

In the U.K., Omicron has displaced Delta as the dominant variant of coronavirus in England and Scotland in less than a month and it is only days behind doing the same in Denmark, Danish health authorities say. It is already the dominant variant in Ontario, Canada, accounting for 51% of new cases, according to a panel of scientists that advises the province’s government. British health data suggest Omicron cases are doubling through much of the country in less than two days.