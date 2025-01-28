The scientific fight over whether aging is a disease

Longevity drugs, if proven to work, could slow or prevent the onset of age-related conditions rather than treating them after they develop, and eventually save millions on chronic disease spending in later life, advocates say. In 2021, the costliest 1% of traditional Medicare beneficiaries accounted for 19% of spending, according to the nonpartisan watchdog agency the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. Beneficiaries in their last year of life tend to generate more spending than others.