Health experts say that Bob Marley's melanoma began where he had injured his foot while playing soccer. He later died of of it at 36.

Bob Marley, the legendary Jamaican reggae artist, died of a skin cancer at the age of 36. The artist had developed melanoma on his foot, reportedly from an injury that he incurred while playing soccer.

Like Bob Marley's cancer, experts have warned that what may look like a toenail injury could actually be a skin cancer symptom.

"Research has shown that a foot injury may increase your risk of developing melanoma. Bob Marley developed melanoma on his foot," said American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

“It’s believed that the melanoma began where he had injured his foot while playing soccer. He later died of melanoma."

What causes Melanoma? The main cause of Melanoma, the most serious forms of skin cancer, is ultraviolet light.

However, according to UK's Mirror, a lesser-known sign of Melanoma can be found on the feet. Skin experts from the ADD have said that it is also crucial to check areas that do not get as much sun exposure - like the feet.

Some rarer types of Melanoma can affect the eyes, soles of the feet, palms of the hands or genitals, said UK's National Health Service.

Who gets melanoma on their feet? According to Mirror citing health experts, people of all races and colours get melanoma on their feet. However, people from African or Asian ethnicity are more prone to melanoma on feet or hands.

"About the same number of African Americans and Caucasians develop melanoma on a foot. For people of African or Asian ethnicity, the feet and hands are the most common places for melanoma to appear," the experts said.

The AAD has advised to check the entire bottom of your foot, including your toes, toenails, and in between your toes.