The Sleep Habit That’s More Important Than Getting 8 Hours
Alex Janin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Nov 2023, 12:42 PM IST
SummaryNew science uncovers the sleep practices that matter for a longer life.
There is hope for those of us who live (and sleep) in the real world: Getting less than 8 hours of shut-eye a night doesn’t mean you’re doomed to an early grave.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less