The Slow and Low Exercise Elite Athletes Swear By
Jen Murphy , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Feb 2024, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryLow-intensity Zone 2 workouts can provide a significant benefit for all exercisers without leaving them breathless.
If you think every workout has to be a sweat-fest that leaves you gasping for air, think again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less