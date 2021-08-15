Drugs with carcinogenic toxins: banned elsewhere, sold in India

To be sure, responding to the nitrosamine problem isn’t going to be easy for the CDSCO or for Indian firms. First, it is technologically complex to detect contamination (see accompanying story). And after a drug is found to be contaminated, regulators must decide whether to recall immediately. This decision is based on multiple factors, including how critical the drug is, and whether alternatives are available. When the US FDA learnt of NDMA in the tuberculosis drugs, rifampin and rifapentine, it took a temporary decision to increase the allowable level of NDMA in these drugs, because no alternative drugs were available for this deadly disease. And pulling them from the market immediately would have caused dangerous shortages. In ranitidine’s case, the decision to suspend sales was driven by the availability of alternatives, such as famotidine.