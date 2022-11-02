The ugly truth about a vaccine that didn’t work

Even if Karnataka state finds a new manufacturer for the KFD vaccine, and solves the problems plaguing the shot, several questions will remain. How did the state allow an ineffective vaccine to be administered to people for so long, despite being aware of its shortcomings? How did the CDSCO and the Karnataka drugs control department look away in the face of blatant illegalities? Why was the NIV okay with common people getting a vaccine its own staff wouldn’t use? And will public faith in the vaccine, lost due to poor government decisions, ever come back?

