The vaccine revolution is coming inside tiny bubbles of fat

Lipids catapulted toward the top of the world’s health-care priority list because the potent vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc., as well as others still being developed by CureVac NV and Sanofi, can’t do their job without them. Messenger RNA, the genetic material at the heart of these vaccines, needs a protective shell composed of four different types of the fatty material -- collectively called a lipid nanoparticle -- so that it can successfully journey from factory to a person’s arm, and then get inside of human cells.